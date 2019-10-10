Learning Disability Super League earns global acclaim

The Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League was last night recognised as one the five best community programmes in the world after being nominated for a Leaders Sport Awards.

The project was nominated alongside worldwide brands, with the other four nominees being the Special Olympic World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, NFL giants the San Francisco 49ers, Arsenal FC with Save the Children, and Common Goal, the latter of which was named the winner.

The Community Award was selected by a panel of judges from Leaders and Facebook following a global search to identify sports-based programmes that deliver a profound social impact and have a sustainable vision for the future.

Here’s the five best community projects in world sport. We’re SO proud to be one of them! Thank you to everyone who has supported the @ComIntCare #LDSuperLeague! We’re proud to see our hard work showcased at the @LeadersBiz #LSA19 Awards. @TheRFL @LDSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/nLPUgrMzl2 — Learning Disability Super League (@LDSuperLeague) October 9, 2019

The latest accolade follows Super League and the RFL being awarded the Outstanding Charity Support honour at the 2019 North West Charity Awards earlier this month.

Mark Adams, Chief Executive of Community Integrated Care, says: “This programme has had a phenomenal impact in its inaugural season. It has offered the players unforgettable experiences, and helped to develop new friendships, greater confidence and life skills. As a charity that is absolutely committed to changing the lives of people with support needs and creating opportunities, we couldn’t be prouder.”

Super League CEO, Robert Elstone, says: “This is brilliant news. I was invited to the House of Commons not long ago to talk about the work being done by our clubs and by Community Integrated Care in developing the Learning Disability Super League, so it’s great to see everyone involved getting the wider recognition they so richly deserve.

“LDSL is such a valuable and important part of the rugby league family. The festival at Magic Weekend was a personal highlight from the 2019 Super League season.

“When you’re at events like that you can see what it means to the players and the fans, and it is impossible not to be inspired by the work that is going on.”

Ralph Rimmer, Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League, added: “We’re proud as a sport of how deeply embedded our clubs are in their communities, and we are determined to recognise our responsibilities in terms of inclusion, and ensuring the game is accessible to all. Our team is working closely with partners to build solid infrastructure supporting the Learning Disability game leading up to events around the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021).”