Doncaster’s nod to top-flight history in new kit

DONCASTER recruits Jordan Baldwinson, Josh Bowden, Edene Gebbie, Jacob Jones and Isaac Misky will be wearing a kit which harks back to the old days when they run out for their new club.

The latest version of the blue and amber is a nod to the class of 1994-95, when the South Yorkshire club, whose history stretches back to 1951, played in the top-flight for the only time.

The Dons had been in the short-lived Third Division from 1991 until 1993, after which promotion from the expanded second tier was won under Tony Fisher, the former Bradford, Leeds, Castleford, Wales and Great Britain hooker.

Still based at their old ground Tattersfield, which they left at the end of that season, Doncaster’s Stones Bitter Championship squad included popular centre Audley Pennant, halfback Alex Green, second rower Tony Miller and overseas duo Jamie Bloem, the South Africa and Scotland back, and Sonny Whakarau, the Kiwi forward.

Doncaster won three of their opening four matches, at St Helens, then at home to Widnes and Wakefield, but there were to be only two more victories as the season ended in relegation.

The club parted company with Fisher midway through the season, with former Wakefield and Bradford threequarter and coach Ian Brooke, another ex-Lions international, taking the reins.

Papua New Guinea back Gebbie and Kiwi hooker Misky were both present at the kit launch.