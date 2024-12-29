‘We’ve gone after it’: Featherstone Rovers chairman happy with recruitment

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS Chairman Paddy Handley says he’s looking forward to the new season after “going after it” in terms of player recruitment.

And the ex-Rovers player and now successful businessman has his sights set on one fixture in particular – the Good Friday (April 18) home showdown with York, another of his former clubs.

The 49-year-old’s stone-cladding business is based in the Minster City, and he keeps close tabs on the Knights as well as Leeds, where he started his Rugby League career, and Doncaster, whom he also represented.

“There isn’t really a bigger match for me, and York had us twice last season (34-24 at the Millennium Stadium and 16-6 at the LNER), so it would be good to put the record straight,” he said.

“I’m happy with our recruitment. We’ve gone after it. But other clubs have also been active – Bradford, Doncaster and York come to mind – and Oldham have been promoted with a good squad which they have added to.”

Doncaster are Featherstone’s opening league opponents on Sunday, February 16.

Before then are pre-season matches at home to Goole on Sunday week, January 12, Dewsbury on Saturday, January 18 and Huddersfield on Sunday, February 2 and a Challenge Cup second-round tie at Waterhead or Leigh Miners on the weekend of January 25/26.

The third round is on the weekend of February 8/9.