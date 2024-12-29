Batley Bulldogs consider trialists after impressive Boxing Day performances

BATLEY BULLDOGS coach Mark Moxon is keen to tie down Alfie Dean and Kieren Hepworth on contracts after the community-game pair impressed in the Boxing Day win over Dewsbury.

Winger Dean, a Kippax Welfare product who was in Castleford’s Academy, scored two of Batley’s six tries in the 36-16 home victory while Dewsbury Moor’s Hepworth was influential from the back row after coming off the bench.

“Alfie was recommended to us by Ryan Hudson, an old team-mate of mine at Huddersfield, and Kieren by (ex-Batley centre) Danny Maun, another bloke whose opinion I trust,” explained Moxon.

“We’ve had them both in training, and their performances against Dewsbury backed up what we’d already seen in them.

“Alfie took his chances impressively and Kieren did well after coming on, with strong carries and good contact in defence.

“He showed he can reproduce what he has been doing in the amateur game.”

The annual pre-season clash for the Roy Powell Trophy attracted 2,004 to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium (receipts are shared by the Heavy Woollen neighbours), and Moxon added: “I enjoyed the game, and I think the supporters did as well. It was really good to attract such a strong turn-out.”