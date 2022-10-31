Door left open for Super League return for former Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart

THE door has been left open for a Super League return for former Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart.

Gildart was named as a new signing for the Dolphins this morning, but he has penned just a one-year deal, leaving a potential return to the UK for 2024 possible.

With most Super League sides full to the salary cap for the 2023 season, a 2024 return for the former Wigan man is definitely not out of the question following a difficult 2022.

After signing with the Wests Tigers for the 2022 season, Gildart played the first eight NRL matches of the year before being loaned on a short-term deal to the Roosters.

He made two appearances for the Roosters in the run up to this year’s NRL finals and will now re-energise his NRL career by becoming a foundation player for the Dolphins.

Dolphins’ chief executive Terry Reader said Gildart was a quality addition to the Dolphins’ squad.

“Oliver has played rugby league at Test level and is a player who is fast, elusive and has great footwork,” said Reader.

“Importantly, his signature adds another strong option to our backline list.”

Named the English Super League Young Player of the Year in 2017, Gildart won two Grand Finals with the Warriors, once in 2016 and then again in 2018.

He made his first of three Test appearances for England in 2018 and played for Great Britain the following season.