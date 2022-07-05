Hull announce Jake Trueman signing

Hull FC have announced the signing of Castleford Tigers halfback Jake Trueman on an three-year deal from the 2023 Betfred Super League season.

Trueman, 23, made his senior debut against St Helens in 2017, before scoring an impressive hat-trick against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium on only his second appearance for the Tigers.

He was the League Express Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year in 2018.

“There were a few clubs that showed interest in me, but after meeting with Brett Hodgson and James Clark, I was really keen to come to Hull because of their plans both on and off the field,” said Trueman.

“I like the way Brett said he wants his team to play. I’m excited about playing behind a big pack like Hull’s.

“It’s exciting that the news is finally out there. It certainly makes it feel more real!

“I’ve been watching Hull closely this year, doing my homework ahead of next season. I’m just excited to get started now.”

Hull coach Brett Hodgson added: “Jake is one of the best young halves in the competition at the moment, so we’re thrilled to be bringing him in for 2023.

“He has been exceptional so far in 2022 and we’re hoping that we can help Jake continue his growth here at Hull.”