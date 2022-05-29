Jimmy Keinhorst hopeful of a Hull KR form revival after signing new contract

Jimmy Keinhorst hopes Hull KR can turn around their poor run of form by coming back refreshed from a break.

The Challenge Cup final weekend afforded the Robins their first week off in this campaign and came at a particularly good time considering their run of four defeats in a row.

They scored only two tries across those four matches, which included a semi-final Cup exit as well as Super League losses that have seen them slip out of the play-off places.

But Keinhorst, who last week signed a one-year contract extension with the club, believes they can turn things around.

“It’s not been going our way the last few weeks but we’re working hard and want to turn things around quickly,” said Keinhorst, who has been at Craven Park since 2019.

“Hopefully, this break will do us some good, freshen us up and we’ll look forward to gathering some momentum when we return.”

Keinhorst was a Grand Final winner in his seven years at Leeds Rhinos, but his time with Hull KR appeared over after making just one appearance in 2021.

However, he has re-emerged as an important member of the squad this year, missing only two games so far.

His utility value has no doubt helped, having featured on the wing, at centre and in the second row at various times.

“In the last few weeks, results haven’t gone our way, which makes it a bit tougher but I still enjoy working with the group and embracing the role I’ve got in the squad,” added Keinhorst.

“It’s no secret that I’m a utility player who’s able to fill in spots and I’m embracing that as it comes, week by week.

“I enjoy it (at second-row) or centre, with that being my most comfortable position.

“I played a bit of second-row early on in my career at Leeds and more recently with KR when I’ve been filling in with injuries and whatnot.

“I enjoy anywhere I’m put on the pitch, to be honest, and as long as I’m doing a good enough job for the guys around me then I’m happy.”

Hull KR hope to have Mikey Lewis and Sam Wood back from injury for the visit of Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

