Dubai-based company launches shock takeover of rugby league side

North Wales Crusaders have announce that the club has reached an agreement with ELKALEH LLC of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the group to acquire a majority shareholding of the club, subject to the approval of the Rugby Football League.

Following an extensive range of talks, the club’s board of directors have today accepted an offer in principle from Elkaleh LLC and provided the Rugby Football League with the relevant documentation for them to begin their legal processes.

Jamie Elkaleh, Owner of ELKALEH LLC, commented: “We are incredibly proud to have agreed a deal to gain majority ownership of this wonderful club.

“The beauty of North Wales Crusaders lies in its rich history, compelling story and the passionate fans who form its heart.

“My ambition is to elevate North Wales Crusaders and achieve that by strengthening our connection with North Wales as well as significant rebuilding efforts.

“Incoming investment and sponsorship will fuel our push for success, and, upon approval from the RFL, we shall hold a fans forum before setting out to strengthen our partnerships with local communities, and establish relationships with the wider rugby communities.

“It would be my honour to return North Wales Crusaders to the forefront of the game and region, and I look forward to sharing my long-term ambitions with you in the near future.

“Together, we can make this happen.”

North Wales Crusaders shall release a further update upon conclusion of the Rugby Football League’s legal process.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast