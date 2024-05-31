Player ratings as Hull FC fail in remarkable comeback against Huddersfield Giants in Super League thriller

HULL FC fell to yet another Super League defeat as Huddersfield Giants ran out 24-18 victors.

Huddersfield struck first in the ninth minute, Jake Bibby crossing after great work by Kevin Naiqama on his inside. Olly Russell converted expertly from out wide for a 6-0 lead.

Adam Clune was denied a try by a desperate Logan Moy effort as the former chased a Tui Lolohea kick but the Hull line was breached once more as the half-hour approached through a strong Sebastine Ikahihifo charge. Russell again converted to make it 12-0.

A powerful Herman Ese’ese run, however, saw Hull get their first points of the night moments later with Ben Reynolds converting to reduce the deficit to six at 12-6.

On the hooter, after Hull were brought back for foul play, Russell extended Huddersfield’s lead to 14-6 with a penalty.

HALF-TIME: HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 14-6 HULL FC

Reynolds almost dotted down straight after half-time when he backed up a Hull break, but the halfback knocked on over the line under pressure from Luke Yates.

Moy then had a four-pointer ruled out for obstruction as Cam Scott ran into a Giants defender, so it was heartbreaking when Huddersfield struck on 55 minutes through Bibby in the corner. Russell couldn’t convert but the hosts led 18-6.

Sam Halsall was the next on the scoresheet just after the hour as Hull simply crumbled with Russell missing the conversion.

Russell slotted over a penalty with ten minutes to go to make the result certain at 24-6, though Logan Moy did dot down from the resulting short kick-off. Reynolds converted to reduce the deficit to 24-12.

The Black and Whites threatened an incredible comeback as Cam Scott raced away from a great Moy pass after Yates had fumbled a kick. Reynolds’ superb conversion made it 24-18.

However, Ian Watson’s men held on for a priceless two points.

Huddersfield Giants

6 Tui Lolohea – 8

5 Jake Bibby – 7

3 Esan Marsters – 7

4 Kevin Naiqama – 8

24 Sam Halsall – 7

23 Olly Russell – 7

7 Adam Clune – 7

8 Chris Hill – 7

19 Tom Deakin – 7

13 Luke Yates – 8

16 Harry Rushton – 6

12 Sam Hewitt – 6

21 Leroy Cudjoe – 6

Substitutes

1 Jake Connor

14 Ash Golding – 6

17 Olly Wilson – 6

18 Sebastine Ikahihifo – 8

Tries: Bibby (9, 55), Ikahihifo (26), Halsall (62)

Goals: Russell 4/6

Hull FC

37 Logan Moy – 8

44 Tom Briscoe – 7

17 Cam Scott – 6

4 Liam Sutcliffe – 5

25 Harvey Barron – 5

6 Jake Trueman – 6

47 Ben Reynolds – 8

8 Herman Ese’ese – 8

9 Danny Houghton – 6

45 Yusuf Aydin – 6

15 Jordan Lane – 6

46 Tiaki Chan – 7

12 Ligi Sao – 7

Substitutes

13 Brad Fash – 5

16 Jack Ashworth – 5

19 Morgan Smith – 5

23 Davy Litten – 6

Tries: Ese’ese (33), Moy (72), Scott (77)

Goals: Reynolds 3/3

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast