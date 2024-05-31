Jack Walker suffers blow in Hull FC reserves fixture against Wakefield Trinity

JACK WALKER had to leave the field during Hull FC’s reserves fixture against Wakefield Trinity tonight.

After Hull head coach Simon Grix decided to go with Logan Moy against Castleford Tigers and against Huddersfield Giants tonight, Walker was left to play in the reserves for the Black and Whites.

However, after chasing a chip through, Walker was hit hard by a chasing Wakefield defender and subsequently had to leave the field looking extremely groggy.

Trinity eventually ran out winners in the closely fought fixture with a 24-22 victory at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

If Walker is ruled out with concussion, the 12-day protocol would mean that the fullback wouldn’t miss the Black and Whites’ next Super League fixture given next weekend’s break for the Challenge Cup Final.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast