Tyler Dupree opens up on painful Leeds Rhinos rejection and journey to Salford Red Devils

Tyler Dupree says he is grateful for the journey he has been on, having recovered from a painful rejection by Leeds Rhinos and grafted in the part-time game before getting a Super League opportunity at Salford Red Devils.

Dupree was signed by Salford earlier this month from Widnes, having spent the past year and a half in the Championship with Oldham and then the Vikings.

That came following his departure in 2020 from the Rhinos, where he progressed through the Academy after having to leave Salford’s set-up when their Scholarship and Academy programmes closed down.

The prop’s return to the Red Devils completed a great comeback story and the irony was not lost on Dupree that he made his Super League debut two weeks ago against Leeds.

“Coming from Leeds and it not working out there, to be able to make my debut against them and get a win was really good,” the 22-year-old told League Express.

“I really enjoyed being in the Academy, especially when it was under Rob Burrow. He was fresh out of playing; he was still close to the game in terms of knowledge.

“What he said all had a reason and all made sense. It was good to hear it from a voice like his as well. I’m grateful to have spent time with him.

“For the first team I can’t say I enjoyed my time. I felt like I should have got the chance. Richard Agar (then Leeds coach) at the time just didn’t take to me and if you don’t fit the mould, that’s just how it is.

“When I found out I wasn’t going to sign another year, I got pulled into the office by Kev (Sinfield, then Leeds director of rugby) and he basically said that Rich had told him I wouldn’t play for him, so it was best to go back on furlough.

“It was a low point. I had some tough chats with my mum, she’s the one that I confide in. But it’s probably made me who I am now.

“Moving to Oldham allowed me to have the game time and brought my enjoyment back to the game. I was ready to quit, I was ready to leave, but I stuck with it.

“I loved it (at Oldham) even though the results didn’t go our way. It was a case of trying to prove that all I needed was a chance. When I got the chance, I took it.

“It’s been a journey but I’m grateful for everything that took place.”

Dupree only joined Widnes at the start of the year after the impressive 2021 at Oldham that saw him named Championship Young Player of the Year.

After a good start to this campaign, Salford showed an interest in signing him for 2023, before that quickly escalated into an immediate move.

Dupree said: “It was the week before the Leeds game, just an idea; my agent asked ‘how would you feel about going now?’

“Obviously I said I’d love to. It’s what I’d been working towards.”

After two wins from two to open his Super League career, Dupree believes he has now adapted to the switch back to full-time rugby, having previously been playing while working in a children’s home, which he intends to keep doing on a part-time basis.

“In the Castleford game I felt I found my feet a bit more and I was a bit more comfortable,” he said.

“The Leeds game I played after less than a week’s worth of training.

“I wasn’t expecting to play (straight away) but now I’m hoping I can kick on and cement a permanent spot.”

