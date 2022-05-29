Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson pleased with progress of Kane Evans

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson is happy with Kane Evans’ progress as the former NRL forward eyes a third World Cup with Fiji.

Along with Black and Whites team-mates Tevita Satae and Joe Lovodua, the close-season signing from New Zealand Warriors has been named in a 50-strong squad named by national team chief Joe Dakuitoga.

Prop Evans played five times in the 2013 tournament, including the semi-final clash with Australia, who won 64-0 at Wembley, and once in 2017, when Fiji made the last four for the third time running.

The 30-year-old, who has also played for Sydney Roosters and Parramatta Eels, has 13 international appearances in all, having also represented the New South Wales City side and the NRL World All Stars team.

His Hull career has been something of a slow burner, with a suspension carried over from the NRL keeping him out of the first three matches and a pectoral problem ruling him out of the recent defeat at St Helens.

Evans, who played more than 130 club games Down Under, returned for the 31-22 home win over Wigan and is currently preparing for fifth-placed Hull’s trip to Wakefield on Sunday, when they will be seeking a ninth win from 14 Super League games.

“I think he has improved every week,” said Hodgson.

“Kane needs to play to continue improving and he’s been contributing better.

“We knew it would take a little bit of time and it’s easy to forget he hadn’t played for many months and then missed the first period of this season over here.

“He’s slowly getting there and has started to find form. I think he has continued well and has played big minutes.

“He’s a different type of player to Ligi Sao or Tevita Satae but he’s busy and his work off the ball is excellent and allows other people to shine as well.”

Hull have been linked with a move for Leeds forward Jarrod O’Connor, who is out of contact at the end of this season.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.