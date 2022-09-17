Huddersfield Giants secure signing of NRL and international star

Huddersfield Giants have signed New Zealand international centre Esan Marsters from Gold Coast Titans.

The 26-year-old has played in the NRL for Wests Tigers, North Queensland Cowboys and the Titans, as well as representing both the Kiwis and Cook Islands.

Huddersfield have signed Marsters on a two-year contract, joining Kevin Naiqama in moving to the John Smith’s Stadium to bolster the centre positions as Ricky Leutele departs.

“Esan is an amazing attacking threat with ball in hand but is a player who is willing to do the tough things for his team in defence so will be a huge addition to our squad for 2023,” said giants head coach Ian Watson.

“He’s a player I have watched and admired from a far for a number of years now, most memorably watching him tear it up at Wests Tigers and New Zealand against England in 2018/2019.

“He’s a player who is equally at home on both sides of the field and has the ability to play in a few positions.”