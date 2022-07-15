Ed Chamberlain signs new deal at Leigh Centurions

Leigh Centurions back Ed Chamberlain has signed a new two-year deal with the Championship leaders.

The 26-year-old joined Leigh from Salford Red Devils ahead of the season and has scored ten tries in 19 appearances to date.

Chamberlain, an Ireland international who started his career at Widnes Vikings, said: “I’m really happy to have signed the new deal.

“This year has been a really good run with the boys and both Lammy (head coach Adrian Lam) and Chezy (director of rugby Chris Chester) have put together a really good squad.

“I can’t wait to, hopefully, get us up to Super League and be a part of that for the next two years.”

Chester added: “Ed has been arguably one of our most consistent players this season.

“His performances this season have warranted this new deal and we are well aware we can’t carry everyone into 2023.

“But it’s important to get our best British talent signed up and Ed is definitely one of them.

“All the staff and I are looking forward to continuing to work with him in the next few seasons and watching how he develops.”