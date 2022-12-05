Eddie Jones’ potential rugby league move edges closer as England rugby union set to wave goodbye

EDDIE Jones’ potential rugby league move is edging closer after England rugby union are reportedly set to part ways with the three-time Six Nations winner.

The Rugby World Cup is just nine months away yet, the Sydney Morning Herald claims that Jones’ time in the England national set-up could be over by the end of the week.

The 62-year-old has been at the helm of England since 2015 with previous experience coaching Australia and Japan at international level.

However, with England currently struggling following a dismal Autumn Nations series display, Jones is thought to be nearing the end of his tenure following crunch talks with the governing body.

That would pave the way for a sensational move to rugby league where he has previously outlined his desire to coach – particularly in the NRL with his boyhood club South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“I like the game. If there was an opportunity there would jump at it, but the reality is it’s probably not going to be there,” Jones told 9News earlier in the year.

“That [the Rabbitohs] would be the dream team. That would be the dream.

“From the age of five, I’ve supported Souths. That would be fantastic [to coach the Rabbitohs]. I loved the old teams with Ronnie Coote, Bob McCarthy, John Sattler and Eric Simms.”

If Jones does not leave the 15-man code, it is widely believed that he will end up coaching in the USA.