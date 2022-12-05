Odds revealed to be Super League top try-scorer in 2023 with Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos stars included

THE odds of who will be Super League’s top try-scorer for 2023 have been revealed by sponsor Betfred ahead of the new season.

Wigan Warriors star Bevan French took home the title in 2022 with 31 tries to his name in the league and play-offs, with Salford Red Devils’ Ken Sio in second place with 26.

St Helens’ Tommy Makinson and Wigan winger Liam Marshall shared third with 22 tries as Catalans Dragons’ Fouad Yaha and Wigan’s Jai Field ran in 20.

Now, Betfred have released odds for 2023 – and French once more is being backed to be the league’s top scorer with the Wigan man priced at 6/1.

Makinson is in second at 8/1 as Leeds Rhinos’ Ash Handley sits in third at 9/1. Meanwhile, Marshall and Field are both at 10/1 as Leeds’ David Fusitu’a, Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden, Yaha and Sio are all priced at 14/1.

Here is the list in full:

Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 6/1

Tommy Makinson – St Helens – 8/1

Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 9/1

Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors – 10/1

Jai Field – Wigan Warriors – 10/1

David Fusitu’a – Leeds Rhinos – 14/1

Greg Eden – Castleford Tigers – 14/1

Fouad Yaha – Catalans Dragons – 14/1

Ken Sio – Salford Red Devils – 14/1

Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves – 16/1

Joe Burgess – Salford Red Devils – 16/1

Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards – 16/1

Tom Davies – Catalans Dragons – 16/1

Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 16/1

Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – 16/1

Jermaine McGillvary – Huddersfield Giants – 16/1

Lewis Murphy – Wakefield Trinity – 16/1

Derrell Olpherts – Leeds Rhinos – 16/1

Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves – 16/1

Darnell McIntosh – Hull FC – 18/1

Adam Swift – Hull FC – 20/1

Innes Senior – Huddersfield Giants – 20/1

Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 20/1

Abbas Miski – Wigan Warriors – 20/1

Louis Senior – Hull KR – 20/1

Tom Briscoe – Leigh Leopards – 25/1

Tee Ritson – St Helens – 25/1

Greg Minikin – Warrington Wolves – 25/1

Will Tate – Hull KR – 25/1

Rhys Williams – Salford Red Devils – 25/1

Bureta Faraimo – Castleford Tigers – 25/1