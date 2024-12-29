Tommy Makinson reveals Sam Tomkins influence in Catalans Dragons move

TOMMY MAKINSON spent Christmas cycling up and down the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains with his good friend Sam Tomkins, which is the perfect preparation for the latest stage of his career in Perpignan.

His new role on the wing for Catalans Dragons is bound to be a rollercoaster ride, with the French club’s reputation for unpredictable performances and dramatic highs and lows.

Videos on social media of the dynamic duo pedalling along the Mediterranean coastline went viral, with Tomkins declaring it “the best way to work off a few Christmas beers”.

Makinson himself is still pinching himself after a surprise switch to the south of France from his beloved St Helens after 14 seasons in the red vee.

The England international opened up on his new challenge in an interview with Perpignan’s L’Indépendant newspaper in which he admitted that he is “having a blast” at his new club.

He told French readers how his friendship with Tomkins had influenced his decision.

“He’s a huge reason for me coming. We’re really good friends, I played with him for England, for many years,” he said.

“He spoke so highly of this place that he loves so much that he’s almost French now. And he didn’t lie to me because the place is great and the people too. Laurent Frayssinous (former St Helens assistant coach) also helped me in my decision. He influenced me, speaking well of the club, of the team that he played for and that he coached and then, there’s President Bernard Guasch, whose devotion to the club is so infectious.

“He is a different owner to the others. I think people know that he is a passionate President, he gives his all and I think Super League needs more owners like him because he gives his heart and soul.

“He supports his club a lot financially. He does a lot for the city, because thanks to the Dragons, the English all know where Perpignan is. I am happy that Bernard Guasch and Steve McNamara had the confidence in me to come here, as did Sam.

“He wasn’t wrong when he told me it’s an incredible place to live and play the game. I’m having a blast right now and so are my family. I’m really excited to be playing for the Dragons now.

“I’ve played in St Helens all my life and I wanted to come and challenge myself here, away from the facilities I had there. Why not play for the Dragons, who have a rich history, great people and in a different country? It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, challenge myself in a different country. I never wanted to play for another Super League team but the opportunity came. I could have stayed in St Helens, but I wanted to come and play here for a few years. Now I’m going to do my best to develop in this team.

“I started playing in the Super League for Saints when I was 19. A lot of people were disappointed, but a lot of people were really excited for me to know that I was going to join Perpignan. Catalans Dragons are a big club, everyone in Super League knows that. They have just lost two finals narrowly and they have earned the respect of the competition. I had the idea in my head for a while, to come and play for the Dragons and I am really excited about it.

“We’ve done a lot of pre-season already and I feel good. There are so many good players here and so much French talent waiting to come through.

“It’s a big responsibility for me to be in this group. I’m an experienced player, I’ve won many competitions and I think the Catalans signed me for a reason, to come here and help, not just the youngsters, but everyone in the team.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been this excited to start the season.”

Coach Steve McNamara is a big fan of cycling for his players and he regularly co-ordinates two-wheeled trips into the hills close to the border with Spain.

“We have some real advantages down here to bring variety into our training thanks to the climate and surroundings,” he told League Express.

“New players are always surprised by the natural beauty of this region and there are thousands of kilometres of safe coastal and country roads for us to explore.

“The entire playing group cycled to the top of Tour De Madeloc last week, which is a stunning viewpoint over the Mediterranean and down into Spain. It’s a breathtaking view and an excellent activity alongside our regular training regimes.

“We’ve got a new group this year and these type of activities help bring players together.

“We already had a positive atmosphere in camp prior to Christmas and we’re ready to hit the road again in the New Year for the countdown to the new season.”