Edwin Ipape gives verdict on Leigh Leopards rebrand, the new kits and Adrian Lam

LEIGH LEOPARDS star Edwin Ipape had a devastatingly good season in 2022.

After making the move from his native Papua New Guinea, the livewire hooker etched himself as the Championship’s best player last year, with a number of bookies looking at Ipape as a potential Man of Steel winner in 2023.

Of course, Ipape joined Leigh when they were still the Centurions before a huge rebrand by owner Derek Beaumont saw the name ‘Leopards’ adopted and with it two sets of new kits.

The rebrand and the shirts have certainly got people talking, with the Leopards’ away kit in particular looking visually different to what is usually expected in Super League.

The blue leopard print catches the eye and is totally unique when compared to rival top-flight sides.

For Ipape, he is excited about what the rebrand will mean for the Lancashire club.

“I think its a good thing for the club and the fans,” Ipape told League Express.

“We are trying to rebuild this team from scratch and to start off with a new brand and a new name, it’s a great thing.

“The supporters and players love the rebrand and it’s made a big difference already.

“The kits look good too, especially the blue one! It’s fancy and I like the playing kits. It’s very different.”

It’s fair to say that Ipape has settled into life at Leigh seamlessly, with it being almost a year since the Papua New Guinea international made the move to the UK.

In that year, Ipape has got to play under Adrian Lam – a fellow countryman – and the hooker is certainly impressed with what he has seen from his boss in that space of time.

“It’s been a blessing, he doesn’t put any pressure on himself or the group. He’s clear about what’s expected of me and the rest of the boys in the group,” Ipape continued.

“That made my transition from PNG to England easier. He’s kept me accountable, he’s very honest with me.”