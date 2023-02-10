Wakefield Trinity star Lewis Murphy breaks silence on potential NRL move

WAKEFIELD TRINITY star Lewis Murphy has broken his silence on a potential NRL move.

Murphy has been linked with a move to Sydney Roosters after a whirlwind 12 months in which he has gone from a Wakefield youth player to a first-team star.

Now, he has broken his silence on the potential transfer.

“Sydney is obviously a prestigious club and it’s great to be linked,” Murphy told League Express.

“But I’m a Wakefield Trinity player and I can’t look past the Catalans Dragons game.”

“It’s so crazy to be linked to be honest, but you can’t look too much into it. My aim is to look ahead to the season.”

Murphy has one humble personal aim going into the 2023 Super League season: make the Wakefield side.

“My aim is to play every game, we’ve got a lot of competition in the squad but I’m fighting for one of those wing spots.”