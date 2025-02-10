Eight Super League players charged from Challenge Cup Third Round including Hull KR, Hull FC and Wigan Warriors stars

Eight players from Betfred Super League clubs have been charged following incidents in the weekend’s Third Round Betfred Challenge Cup ties.

These charges are under the new on-field sentencing guidelines that have been introduced for 2025.

All players charged have the facility to challenge at an independent Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday February 11.

Charges affecting players from outside the Betfred Super League arising from the weekend’s Third Round ties will be published on Thursday, because as in previous years, challenges would not be heard at an independent Operational Rules Tribunal until next Tuesday (February 18) – meaning that any suspensions would not apply to this weekend’s fixtures (February 15-16).

The charges from this weekend are as follows:

Noah Stephens (St Helens) – Opposition: West Hull – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade B Striking – hard, arm, shoulder or elbow – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Tom Davies (Hull KR) – Opposition: York Knights – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Midlands Hurricanes – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Opposition: York Acorn – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – Opposition: York Acorn – Grade B Contrary Behaviour – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Sheffield Eagles – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – N/A – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Sheffield Eagles – Grade A Contrary Behaviour – N/A – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1