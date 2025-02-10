Hull FC fans show displeasure as forward released from Super League club with immediate effect

HULL FC fans have made their feelings known about the immediate departure of forward Nick Staveley.

League Express yesterday revealed that the Black and Whites had released Staveley ahead of an impending move to Castleford Tigers.

Now the FC club announced the news this afternoon, with the 21-year-old moving on after registering just eight first-team appearances for the Black and Whites.

But, Hull fans are not pleased in the slightest, with many taking to X to show their displeasure.

One supporter said: “That’s a shame, he seemed a good prospect. Good luck to him.”

That sentiment was echoed by a fellow fan: “Big mistake by Hull this.”

One supporter labelled it “a shocking decision”: “Shocking decision by the club. Without doubt one of Hull’s better forwards before his unfortunate injury last year. All the best Nick – move on – go again!”

Another called it a “strange” decision to allow Staveley to depart: “Very strange one, good prospect and hoped to be given a chance under Carty (John Cartwright, Hull head coach). Got to be more to This than just a release! Trust the process!”

It’s fair to say that the 21-year-old is a big hit amongst Hull fans: “Strange decision to release an up and coming young player by Hull. Thought he played really well last season & performed much better than some of their established players.”

Another Hull fan was ‘surprised’: “Surprised by this, looked really good before his injury.”