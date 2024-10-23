Eighth player leaves Leeds Rhinos ahead of Super League move

LEEDS RHINOS have confirmed that French international Justin Sangare, 26, has been released from the remaining year of his contract to allow him to negotiate with other clubs on a new deal.

Sangare joined the Rhinos ahead of the 2023 season from Toulouse Olympique. The 6’4” prop played 70 games for Toulouse Olympique having come through the club’s development programme. He made his debut for the club in 2016 when he was just 17.

He made 42 appearances for Leeds in two seasons, missing just four games last season and starting eight of the ten games that Brad Arthur took charge of in the second half of the season. He scored two tries.

Commenting on his departure Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “I would like to wish Justin and his family all the best for the future. He is well liked in our squad and I would like to thank him for all his efforts whilst at the Rhinos.”

Sangare becomes the eighth first team squad player to leave the Rhinos in the off season joining James Donaldson, Rhyse Martin, David Fusitu’a, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Kieran Hudson and Mickael Goudemand.

As per Rugby League Live, Sangare is expected to join the Salford Red Devils.

