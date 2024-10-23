The seven biggest losers of the IMG grading scores

THE IMG grading scores were announced this morning – and it’s fair to say that they were received with a mixed response.

A number of clubs – such as Leigh Leopards, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers have drastically improved their scores – whilst others like Hull FC and Catalans Dragons have seen a reduction.

Here are the biggest losers of the IMG grading.

Leeds Rhinos

Start from the top, Leeds Rhinos finished first in 2023 under the indicative gradings with 17.49 points. This time around, however, they have dropped to third to 16.84, largely as a result of their distinctly poor season in 2024.

Hull FC

Perhaps the biggest decline is that of Hull FC, who have not only dropped 0.54 points from 15.05 to 14.51, they have also dropped from a Grade A to a Grade B. Issues with their big screen and a loss of performance have contributed to the club’s decline to tenth.

Catalans Dragons

From 16.73 to 15.52 in just one year suggests that the Catalans Dragons have work to do on and off the field. The poor 2024 Super League season contributed to this decline, but the French club have the biggest drop of points in any top flight club with 1.21.

Salford Red Devils

Yes, Salford Red Devils have made Super League for 2024 – but they are only 0.39 points ahead of 13th placed Toulouse Olympique. Issues with private equity given their community-owned status means that Salford gained just 0.17 points from their indicative grading in 2023 from 13.80 to 13.97.

Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls sat just outside the Super League places in 14th when the indicative gradings were announced in 2023. Now, they sit in 16th having increased their points tally by just 0.13 – from 12.02 to 12.15. Of course, with the Bulls also purchasing the Odsal lease, it could be more difficult to bridge that gap between themselves and the top flight.

Widnes Vikings

A club with great history, Widnes Vikings have dropped from 16th to 22nd position with a score of 10.17 reducing to 8.60. It’s a massive decline and the club has put it down to the stadium criteria, with a fans’ forum organised next week to explain the result in more detail.

Newcastle Thunder

It’s fair to say that Newcastle Thunder have had a rocky 12 months. Following their relegation from the Championship, the club almost didn’t even start the 2024 League One season. Thunder survived that financial predicament, but have now seen their Grade B 9.30 reduce to a Grade C 5.20 in the most dramatic reduction for all 35 professional clubs.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast