From League One to Super League: The Brothers Shaking Up Rugby League

IT’S a story that is rarely heard of nowadays. – three brothers all playing the same professional sport.

Of course, rugby league has had the Burgesses in the past, but they were a rare phenomenon that took the sport by storm.

Now, there are three brothers ready to make their own way in rugby league in all three tiers of the sport: Louie Roberts, Max Roberts and Will Roberts.

Louie now plies his trade with Swinton Lions in League One, Max with Widnes Vikings in the Championship and Will with St Helens in Super League.

With Will sidelined for much of 2024 with an ACL injury, Louie took charge of the family at Saints, playing regularly for the club’s academy side which topped the table and reached the Grand Final.

Fullback Louie registered four tries in 14 appearances and also featured in the reserves on five occasions, scoring three tries in the process.

Max, meanwhile, played 31 times for Widnes during the 2024 season, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet under head coach Allan Coleman.

The second-rower previously spent time at Swinton himself, helping the Lions to promotion to the Championship from League One back in 2022.

With Max aged 24, Will 19 and Louie 18, all three are making their own names in the professional game and their agent – Dave Peet from Optimus Sports Management – has revealed all on the trio, as well as the dilemma their parents, Nic and Barry Roberts, now face following Louie’s move from Saints to Swinton!

“I don’t know how their mum and dad will work it this year!” Peet told League Express.

“They’ve got three kids in three divisions and only two parents. Unless they play on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week, it will be very difficult to get round it. How will it all work?

“Their parents, Nic and Barry, work so hard and have dedicated so much to these lads over the years and will continue to do so.

“Realistically, Louie is much better than League One, but he signed a deal with Swinton whilst they were in the Championship. But, when they got relegated he decided to honour his contract.

“Saints wanted to keep hold of Louie but there was no pathway there with Tristan Sailor, Jack Welsby and Harry Robertson.

“He’s a really good player so that should be interesting. He is a fullback, Max is a second-rower and Will is a halfback.

“Max was at Wigan but it was his decision, three years ago, to get a release to further himself instead of just being in the pecking order at Wigan.

“That was the right decision to make. He is doing really well with his job. He is 24, Will is 19 and Louie is 18.”

Peet has backed Louie to make it in Super League, as well as insisting that Will will likely play for Saints in 2025.

“It’s a possibility all three will play Super League. Will will play Super League this year but Louie is probably not quite ready yet.

“He’s only a teenager but he is a dark horse. He is a really talented kid with an excellent chance of making it.

“He almost went to Leigh but they couldn’t find any room on the salary cap or roster for him.”

