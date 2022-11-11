Elijah Taylor leaves Salford Red Devils for new club ahead of 2023 season

SALFORD Red Devils captain Elijah Taylor has made a surprise club move.

Taylor who has played at Super League side Salford since 2021, previously plied his trade at New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers, racking up 186 NRL appearances, but he will now play for Featherstone Rovers in the Championship for 2023.

On the international stage, Taylor has made eleven appearances for his native New Zealand, including every game of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Speaking on joining the club, Taylor commented; “I’m looking forward to the challenge at Featherstone, and trying to get the club promoted to Super League. I watched Sean Long as a kid and the opportunity to be coached by him is pretty special.”

Sean Long commented; “I’m excited to welcome Elijah to the playing group, he’s a hungry yet experienced forward who has the potential to play in a number of forward positions. He has played at the highest level in the NRL and on the international stage and will bring additional quality into the playing group.”