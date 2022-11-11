Featherstone Rovers’ Ben Hellewell makes Super League move

FEATHERSTONE Rovers star Ben Hellewell has made his move into Super League for 2023.

The 30-year-old was brought into the club on a two-week loan during the 2022 season and impressed with his performances in the back-row.

He was part of the squad that defeated Catalans Dragons at home and Toulouse Olympique away – two results which proved crucial in Salford’s run to the Super League play-offs. He was quickly recalled by Featherstone, but the Red Devils have now secured their man on a permanent basis.

Reacting to his move, Hellewell said: “I’m delighted to sign for Salford. I was lucky enough to play two games on loan last year and from the first day of training, I saw how close-knit the players were.

“Playing in them two games opened my eyes to how skilful and hardworking the players are at the club, and that’s been passed down from the coaching staff. It does help that I’m close friends with some of the players – having played with them at previous clubs – so them and the other lads were very welcoming.

“I was coached by Haggy at Leigh, so I knew how good he was, and his partnership with Rowls will always get the best out of players not only on the field, but off it too.

“Last season they were unlucky to fall short of the Grand Final, but hopefully this season we can go one better and get some silverware – and I can’t wait to be a part of that. I’m looking forward to getting back into training and ripping in with the lads.”Head Coach, Paul Rowley added: “I’m really pleased to welcome Ben to Salford. Having joined us for a month earlier this year, Ben’s durability and versatility proved invaluable.

“The staff, players and myself enjoyed the passion and commitment he showed to the group and look forward to him being back.”

Director of Rugby and Operations, Ian Blease also said: “I’m really happy we’ve been able to secure Ben’s services on a permanent basis.

“He’s a player who massively impressed us during his two-week loan spell in 2022 and will bring not just quality to the back-row, but an incredible work ethic – a vital attribute of any player in Paul Rowley’s squad. We are looking forward to welcoming Ben and getting to work ahead of 2023.”