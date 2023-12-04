Versatile signing Jayden Okunbor eyes impact with Hull FC

JAYDEN OKUNBOR wants to bring skill as well as size to Hull FC along with his fellow arrivals from down under.

Okunbor, who has signed a two-year deal after leaving Canterbury Bulldogs, arrived in the UK last week and swiftly joined pre-season training.

The 26-year-old stands at six-foot-five and his frame fits the bill as a backrower, one of three potential forward additions from the southern hemisphere.

Hull have signed New Zealander props Franklin Pele, also from Canterbury, and Herman Ese’ese from the Dolphins.

But Okunbor can also play in the backline at centre or even as a winger, and has played in all three positions during a 45-match NRL career with the Bulldogs.

He is open to playing in any of those roles in Super League but, wherever he is picked by Hull coach Tony Smith next season, he wants to make a difference.

“I’m just hoping to bring a bit of flair,” he told Hull Live.

“I remember speaking to the club, and they wanted a bit of size. That’s a big reason why they got me and Frankie (Pele) over.

“It’s the same with Herman – all the boys who are coming over are big boys.

“Hopefully, we’ll bring that size and a bit of toughness to the middle and we grow as a team.

“I just want to bring some of the experience I’ve had in the NRL. We’ve got a young squad, so if I can teach them a thing or two, that’ll be great.”

While Pele and Okunbor are training with Hull, the experienced Ese’ese is set to join the squad next week.

Their fourth and final NRL recruit, halfback or hooker Fa’amanu Brown, will not arrive in England until later in December after winning the Pacific Cup with New Zealand.

