Huddersfield Giants hand long-term deal to England international

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced that England international Oliver Wilson has extended his contract until the end of 2028.

One of the Giants’ most consistent performers over recent years, Wilson has slowly become a fan favourite and one of the Giants’ most consistent forwards since signing from Bradford in 2019.

He has since gone on to establish himself as a crucial forward in the Giants pack, making 95 appearances for the Giants.

