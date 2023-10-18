Toulouse Olympique takeover set to be finalised as Super League dream shattered

THE takeover of Toulouse Olympique is set to be finalised with the club’s dream of Super League shattered in the 18-14 loss to London Broncos last weekend.

The French side was relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2022 season with the club struggling at the beginning of 2023 in financial terms.

That being said, Toulouse head coach Sylvain Houles galvanised his side only to be beaten in the Championship Grand Final to a resurgent London Broncos.

Off the field, it is also exciting times for Olympique with the club’s chief executive Cedric Garcia revealing to League Express that a takeover of the club is imminent – and that the club’s failure to earn promotion to Super League will not affect the sale in any which way.

That’s after Garcia dismissed a report in Treize Mondial that claimed Toulouse were on the verge of bankruptcy and had to be ‘saved’ by the council. Those claims were and have been dismissed vehemently.

Garcia had told League Express: “The title is misleading and negative but the article says that we had a tough financial year in Super League (which is not a secret), that the councils will help us financially, as did some private investors, and that it will allow the arrival of a new chairman in the next few weeks. He will communicate in due time,” Garcia told League Express.

“It is clearly a political move to show that the Councils came to the rescue, which is not the full truth, as the private investors brought twice as much money into the club as the Councils.”

It’s certainly exciting times for Toulouse.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.