England and Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young hospitalised

ENGLAND and Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young has been hospitalised, meaning he is likely to miss the rest of the Test Series with Tonga.

Eyebrows were raised during the week when England boss Shaun Wane named his 19-man squad for the clash against Kristian Woolf’s men tomorrow and Young was not a part of the side.

However, it has now been revealed that Young – who will be moving to the Sydney Roosters for the 2024 NRL season and beyond – has been hospitalised with an infection.

That being said, the specifics of his condition and the severity of the infection remain unknown at this time, though there are question marks about whether Young will play any part in the Test Series whatsoever.

In Young’s place, try-scoring machine Tom Johnstone is set to earn his second cap of his career following a stellar year with the Catalans Dragons.

