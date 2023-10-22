League One clubs issue collective statement for a “level playing field” on potential future league structure

LEAGUE ONE clubs have issued a collective statement regarding the potential future league structure of the third and second tiers.

The struggles of League One sides has been proven in the withdrawal of West Wales Raiders, London Skolars and most recently Newcastle Thunder from the competition due to financial issues.

Since then, debates have raged about potential structure changes with just eight League One clubs ready and waiting for the 2024 season.

A potential amalgamation of the two tiers has been mooted, though this has been dismissed by Championship clubs.

Now the united third tier has issued their own statement, which League Express has been given access to.

The statement reads: “Following Thursday’s well documented meeting between the League 1 clubs and representatives of the RFL executive we can confirm that constructive talks remain ongoing.

“League 1 clubs are united and remain committed to working with our governing body and our Championship colleagues to identify and implement the best possible league structure for 2024 and beyond.

“We are focused on driving an outcome which ultimately puts all member clubs outside of Super League on a level playing field, specifically in terms of the IMG grading criteria and an outcome in the best interests of driving a longer-term growth curve for the whole sport.

“For and on behalf of League One clubs listed below.

“Cornwall RLFC. Hunslet RLFC. Keighley Cougars. Midlands Hurricanes. Newcastle Thunder. North Wales Crusaders. Oldham RLFC. Rochdale Hornets RLFC. Workington Town RLFC.”

