England boss Shaun Wane confirms Luke Thompson plan ahead of World Cup clash with Samoa

   10/11/2022

HE didn’t play against Papua New Guinea last week, but Luke Thompson is set for an England recall.

That’s according to England head coach Shaun Wane who has confirmed that the former St Helens prop forward will return to the action for Saturday’s clash against Samoa.

The game will take place at the Emirates Stadium – the home of Premier League side Arsenal – but with Thompson coming back into the action, it means one player will have to drop out from the near-faultless display against Papua New Guinea last week.

That man missing out will be Saints prop Matty Lees, with Wane explaining why.

“Matty Lees is out of the 19 and Luke Thompson is in. Apart from that, it’s exactly the same as last week,” Wane confirmed.

“Matty did some good things. He’s a really good player and a really good kid – but I want to have a look at Luke Thompson.

“It’s a strong team we’ve got out.”

It will be the first time that England will have played Samoa since their opening round hammering of Matt Parish’s side.

Samoa went down 60-6 that day at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park, but it is set to be a completely different affair this weekend.

And Wane has named the 19-man squad for that game.

England squad

1 Sam Tomkins

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Kallum Watkins

4 Herbie Farnworth

6 Jack Welsby

7 George Williams

8 Tom Burgess

9 Micky McIlorum

10 Luke Thompson

11 Elliott Whitehead

12 John Bateman

13 Victor Radley

14 Dom Young

15 Morgan Knowles

17 Mike Cooper

18 Chris Hill

20 Mike McMeeken

21 Marc Sneyd

24 Kai Pearce-Paul