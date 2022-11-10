England boss Shaun Wane confirms Luke Thompson plan ahead of World Cup clash with Samoa

HE didn’t play against Papua New Guinea last week, but Luke Thompson is set for an England recall.

That’s according to England head coach Shaun Wane who has confirmed that the former St Helens prop forward will return to the action for Saturday’s clash against Samoa.

The game will take place at the Emirates Stadium – the home of Premier League side Arsenal – but with Thompson coming back into the action, it means one player will have to drop out from the near-faultless display against Papua New Guinea last week.

That man missing out will be Saints prop Matty Lees, with Wane explaining why.

“Matty Lees is out of the 19 and Luke Thompson is in. Apart from that, it’s exactly the same as last week,” Wane confirmed.

“Matty did some good things. He’s a really good player and a really good kid – but I want to have a look at Luke Thompson.