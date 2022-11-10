Ex-Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos halfback Luke Gale training with Bradford Bulls signing

LUKE Gale is one of many free agents still without a club heading into the 2023 Super League season.

The former Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos halfback left the Black and Whites at the end of the 2022 season following a disappointing season in East Yorkshire.

Instead, the Black and Whites have gone down a younger channel for 2023 with Castleford Tigers star Jake Trueman and Newcastle Knights halfback Jake Clifford expected to link up in the halves next season.

Meanwhile, Gale is currently without a club, but he has been training alongside Bradford Bulls-bound Jack Walker with Driven Athlete.

Whether or not that means that Gale will make the move to Bradford remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be a surprising signing given his past with the Odsal club.

The 34-year-old first made his name with Harlequins RL before signing for the Bulls where he became a fans’ favourite.

At Odsal, Gale played 64 times with his form catching the eye of Daryl Powell at the Castleford Tigers.

It was then at the Jungle where the halfback etched his name firmly into the conversation as being one of the best in Super League.

Gale helped the Tigers to their first-ever League Leaders’ Shield and maiden Grand Final in 2017 before leaving for the Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2020 season.

At Headingley, Gale won the Challenge Cup before exiting at the end of 2021 for pastures new at Hull.

With an experienced head on his shoulders and now being injury free, there will be no shortage of suitors for the halfback – and Bradford may be one.