England boss Shaun Wane explains biggest issue with rugby league and what needs to be done to rectify it

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has explained the biggest issue with rugby league and what needs to be done to improve what he has called “the best sport in the world”.

Wane steered England to a Test Series whitewash against Tonga, with Saturday’s 26-4 win over Kristian Woolf’s men adding to 22-18 and 14-4 triumphs in previous weeks.

But, in the aftermath, of that third win, Wane has called for more eyes to be focused on the sport of rugby league.

“I love going to Catalans, I love going down to London, so I’m very very proud of our game,” Wane said.

“There’s no other sport and I include NFL and Aussie rules, but no sport can do what we do. We just don’t have enough people.

“I think we have the best, I genuinely mean this, I think we’ve got the best sport in the world, and the more people that see it, the better.

“No other sport can do what our athletes do, to go 20-30 minutes with no errors and no mistakes, no penalties and undergoing repeated efforts and the whacking each other. They’re just unbelievable athletes.”

So, in Wane’s opinion, what does rugby league need to do?

“I think it’s so important firstly for RL Commercial, the RFL and the international board to get these games on.

“We just need to fill these grounds and we will get a great atmosphere. The memories of the World Cup last year, turning up to play Greece at Sheffield with a massive, with a big crowd on, it’s just the best.

“There’s obviously an appetite for it, and the game needs it – you look at that game today, and it was an outstanding game.

“All the spectators will go home and be really, really happy. So a lot of people deserve a lot of credit.”

