Ex-St Helens boss Kristian Woolf considers Tonga future ahead of NRL coaching gig

EX-ST HELENS head coach Kristian Woolf has admitted he is considering his future with the Tonga national side ahead of his NRL coaching gig with The Dolphins in 2025.

Woolf has been head coach of Tonga since 2014 which would make next year his tenth in charge of the Pacific Island side.

However, following a three-match Test Series loss to England – which culminated in a 26-4 loss to Shaun Wane’s side at Headingley on Saturday – and a view to taking over The Dolphins in 2025 when Wayne Bennett vacates his position as head coach, Woolf has revealed that he will “wait and see” about his future with Tonga.

“I’ve got to wait and see. There’s a lot of things to consider there. Have I got the passion? Yes I have,” Woolf said.

“In 12 months time I’ll be coaching in the NRL and I’ve got to figure out and see where it fits and what fits, what the calendar actually looks like and what games are scheduled is a big part of that.”

