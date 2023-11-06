Ex-Castleford Tigers and Newcastle Knights starlet Bailey Hodgson finds new club

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Newcastle Knights starlet Bailey Hodgson has found a new club after his release from the Hunter side.
Hodgson has suffered from serious injuries throughout his career so far – injuries which limited the fullback to just 11 New South Wales Cup games for Newcastle during the 2023 season.
Now the 21-year-old has signed for the Manly Sea Eagles but he has gone straight on to the supplementary list which is effectively a reserves contract which will give Hodgson the chance to impress before potentially being given a shot in the first-team under Anthony Seibold.
Hodgson made just one appearance for Castleford Tigers in Super League against Hull KR before moving to Newcastle on a three-year deal – though he never made an appearance for the Knights in the NRL.
