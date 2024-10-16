England boss Shaun Wane names squad for Test Series against Samoa with five Warrington Wolves representatives

ENGLAND Men Head Coach Shaun Wane has named a 24-strong for the upcoming two-game ABK International Test Series against Samoa.

The squad includes two uncapped players, who were both Grand Final winners with Wigan on Saturday – Junior Nsemba, the 20-year old forward who was last week named Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year, and the competition’s top try-scorer for 2024, Liam Marshall.

Another Wigan youngster, prop Ethan Havard, is also included after making his international debut back in 2023 in the mid-season victory over France. Luke Thompson and Harry Smith are the other quadruple winners in Wane’s squad – although Thompson will miss the first Test Match through suspension.

Sydney Roosters duo Dom Young and Victor Radley are amongst the six Australian-based players in Wane’s squad alongside Morgan Smithies of Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights’ Kai-Pearce Paul, Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth and South Sydney Rabbitohs and England veteran Tom Burgess.

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Mikey Lewis represents Betfred Super League Grand Finalists Hull KR for the second consecutive Test Series.

The squad includes five Warrington Wolves with Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Ben Currie and Danny Walker named in addition to England Captain George Williams. Jack Welsby is one of four St Helens players involved after recovering from injury ahead of the Super League Play-Offs.

There are also sole representatives from three Betfred Super League clubs – Leeds centre Harry Newman, and experienced props Mike McMeeken and Chris Hill, who played this season for Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants respectively, but are both on the move for 2025 – with McMeeken already confirmed as a signing for Wakefield Trinity.

Head Coach Shaun Wane said: “I’m really excited by the squad I’ve been able to pick ahead of our two-game Test Series against Samoa.

“We know it’s going to be a tough test against the Samoans and there is already a lot of history between us from the Rugby League World Cup two years ago.

“All of the players have picked based on their form over the last 12 months whether that be in the Betfred Super League or Down Under in the NRL and I’m confident heading into next week’s opener in Wigan.

“Following on from an impressive crowd at Old Trafford this past weekend, I am hoping the Rugby League fans come out in numbers at both Wigan and Leeds and get behind England.”

Tickets for the ABK Beer Test Series are available online now.

England Men Squad v Samoa:

Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

John Bateman (Warrington Wolves)

Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins)

Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Matty Lees (St Helens)

Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights)

Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters)

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders)

Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Dom Young (Sydney Roosters)

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast