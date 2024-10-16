Featherstone Rovers set to swoop for Championship rival as Paul McShane gears up for surprise move

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are set to bolster their squad for the 2025 Championship season with the signing of York Knights hooker Will Jubb, League Express can exclusively reveal.

With York set to make a move for former Castleford Tigers stalwart Paul McShane, as per Rugby League Live, that has left Jubb on the periphery, with Rovers now set to take advantage.

An academy product of Hull KR, hooker Jubb made his debut for the Robins back in 2016 and went on to make seven appearances in total for the East Yorkshire club before he joined the Knights ahead of the 2018 season after spending a period on loan during 2017.

The 28-year-old has since gone on to make 100 appearances for York in seven seasons, but his time at the LNER Community Stadium appears to be over with Featherstone the destination.

That means Jubb will link up with former Knights head coach James Ford at the Millennium Stadium with the two enjoying a great relationship at York together.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast