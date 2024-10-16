York Knights winger AJ Towse makes Super League move

YORK KNIGHTS winger AJ Towse has made the move to Super League side Leigh Leopards.

Last season Towse was ever-present for the Knights, scoring 20 tries in 34 games, and earned his second nomination as Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year.

The York born winger has the impressive strike rate of 36 tries in 72 senior games.

Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester said: “AJ is only 21 but has really impressed at York over the past two seasons.

“He is already a proven try-scorer, and we are expecting big things of him at Leigh Leopards in 2025.”

A product of the Heworth community club, Towse won representative honours at University Rugby League and graduated from the University of York with a degree in computer sciences.

Towse was handed his first professional game off the bench as the Knights lost 26-0 at home to a Wigan Warriors side including Leopards’ assistant coach Tony Clubb in a Challenge Cup-tie in April 2021.

He became a regular in the Knights side the following season and has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most exciting backs in the Championship.

