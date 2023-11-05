Ex-St Helens star Will Hopoate retires from rugby league

FORMER St Helens star Will Hopoate has made the next decision on his future following a three-game whitewash for Tonga against England.

Hopoate has formally hung up his boots following Tonga’s 26-4 defeat to England and his release from St Helens.

The veteran centre took to Instagram to announce his decision, posting: “What a ride it’s been‼️ To my family, friends, and fans – thank you for your support! 🤝 To all the teams I’ve represented, coaching staff, and especially my teammates that have helped me learn and love this game – I appreciate you! ✊. To Ty @sportsplayermanagement who I‘ve been with from start to finish, thanks for all your help through my entire journey 🙏

“To mum and dad @thesurgeon555 , thank you for all the driving you did, sacrifices you made and smacks you gave 😅, to get me to first grade, couldn’t have made it without you, ofa lahi atu ❤️. And to you my wife @jimicina_hopoate , thank you for riding the footy roller coaster with me, holding it down at home and moving homes everywhere we have to support me. I was able to live my dream of being a husband, father, and footy player all at the same time because of you, love you 🫶

“Loved every minute of this career I’ve been blessed with 💯. Looking forward to the next chapter 📖. Thank you rugby league 🏈”

