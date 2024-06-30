England-France attendance confirmed as dismal number revealed

ENGLAND’S mid-season Test with France was described as a necessity by a number of people, giving head coach Shaun Wane the chance to try out new combinations ahead of the end-of-season series with Samoa.

However, England’s 40-8 win over the French at Toulouse’s Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday evening was anything but a success.

Whilst Wane handed debuts to the likes of Castleford Tigers’ Sam Wood and Hull KR’s Elliot Minchella, the crowd inside the Stade Ernest Wallon left a lot to be desired.

Just 4,500 people flocked to the venue to watch the fixture as international rugby league was once more left floundering.

