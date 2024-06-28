Leeds Rhinos and the Burrow family confirm plans for funeral of Rob Burrow CBE

LEEDS RHINOS and the Burrow family have confirmed plans for the funeral of Rob Burrow CBE.

The private funeral will take place on Sunday 7th July, the day each year that the club annually celebrates Rob Burrow Day because of the iconic number 7 shirt worn by Rob during his illustrious Rugby League career.

The service will be for invited guests only with a limited capacity at Pontefract Crematorium for the service. However, Rob’s final journey has been published and members of the public are invited to stand on the road side to pay their respects to Rob and the Burrow family as the funeral cortège makes its way to the service.

Members of the public are asked to be in position from 1pm on the day. The cortege will travel along the A656 (Park Road) passing the Xscape leisure complex on their right as it travels towards the M62 junction. The cars will continue along the A639 towards Pontefract passing Pontefract Racecourse before turning onto Park Lane (B6134) near Pontefract Tanshelf train station.

The cortege will follow along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning left onto Sewerbridge Lane and Common Side Lane (B6133) heading towards Featherstone. At the War Horse sculpture the cars will turn left, slowing for a moment at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground on Wakefield Road (A645). The cortege will slow again as it passes through Featherstone and near to where Rob played his junior rugby. The cars will continue along Pontefract Lane towards the crematorium however we would ask members of the public to leave this part of the journey so the Burrow family can have a few moments to themselves before arriving at the crematorium for the service.

Entry to the crematorium and service will be for invited guests only and the purpose of publishing the route is to give the public the chance to pay their respects before allowing Rob’s family and friends to grieve his loss in private, we hope everyone can respect these wishes. There will be no live streaming of the service.

Leeds City Council and the Lord Mayor of Leeds will host an invite only civic reception in honour of Rob on Friday 12th July at 11am. This event will be live streamed with links published nearer the time.

The family have politely asked that members of the public do not send flowers, if people want to make a donation they can do so using the following links:

If you would like to support Rob’s family directly, you can do so here https://www.gofundme.com/f/leeds-players-association-supporting-rob-burrow

If you would like to support the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND you can do so here https://www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/donate/mnd-centre-appeal

