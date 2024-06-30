Wakefield Trinity aiming to become a “top four Super League team”

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are aiming to become a “top four Super League team” according to recruitment manager Ste Mills.

The West Yorkshire club have spent big for 2025 in the belief that they will be a Super League side next season with the likes of Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone and Olly Russell all penning deals for 2025 and beyond.

At present, Wakefield are dominating the Championship having lifted the 1895 Cup and remaining unbeaten in the league.

For Mills, the aim is to become a Super League side gunning for silverware towards the upper echelons of the table.

“With some key additions in the older age with Mike McMeeken etc, the whole philosophy is to go for young players,” Mills told the club’s YouTube channel.

“We want this team to be together for three four five years – and hopefully more – along with the coaching staff so that’s the whole philosophy around everything.

“We want players who’ve got really high ceilings who can get better as time goes on and we back our coaching and the coaching team to make these players get better.

W”e want to turn these boys into international players. That’s what they want, that’s what we want and we’re all on the same path.

“We want to be a top four Super League team. We’re not happy to be at the bottom of the Super League next year.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast