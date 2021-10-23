Salford snap up Akauola from Warrington

Salford Red Devils have announced the signing of Sitaleki Akauola on a two-year deal.

Prop forward Akauola arrives from fellow Betfred Super League side Warrington Wolves, with whom he won the Betfred Challenge Cup in 2019.

The 29-year-old, who has represented his country Tonga at international level, started his professional Rugby League career in the NRL for West Tigers and then Penrith Panthers, before moving to the UK in 2019 to sign for the Wire.

Speaking on signing for Salford, Akauola said: “I’m really looking forward to playing for Salford, it’s a club with passion and ambition.

“It’ll be great to be playing in front of that Salford faithful, who I know are a massive part of Salford Red Devils.”

Director of rugby and operations Ian Blease added: “Sita wanted to come to Salford to show what a quality player he really is and he is a fantastic acquisition for the club, as we look to challenge at the top of Super League again.

“He adds size, strength, athleticism and versatility to the pack and I look forward to seeing him rip it up in a Salford shirt.”

In 2021 Akauola made 16 appearances for Warrington in Super League and the Challenge Cup, with 13 of them coming off the bench.