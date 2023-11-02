England head coach Shaun Wane compares Morgan Smithies to St Helens’ Morgan Knowles

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has compared outgoing Wigan Warriors star Morgan Smithies to St Helens’ Morgan Knowles.

Not only do the pair have the same first name, but Wane also believes that they have the same playing style, with Smithies earning a move to NRL side Canberra Raiders from 2024 and beyond.

Ahead of England’s final and third Test against Tonga on Saturday, Wane compared the two players, saying: “He is good, his ball carrying has improved this year, he is all action. He is similar to Morgan Knowles and not as big but he carries the ball better now,” Wane said.

“I like him, he is a good player. The Aussies will love him, he defends, defends.”

Smithies, 22, has played 114 matches for the Wigan Warriors since making his debut in 2019, including 105 Super League matches and 9 appearances in the Challenge Cup. He also represented England for the first time this season in their mid-season test match against France.

Knowles will miss out against Tonga due to injury, but Smithies is likely to play.

Wane’s 19-man squad is as follows: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (both Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

