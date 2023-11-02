Sam Burgess confirms meeting with Leeds Rhinos and rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield – but he won’t be joining Warrington Wolves over coffee

SAM BURGESS has revealed that he will be catching up with Leeds Rhinos hero Kevin Sinfield at some point for a coffee – but the latter will not be joining Warrington Wolves.

Speculation had been mounting that Sinfield could make the move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium after being axed on the England rugby union coaching staff following the nation’s exit from the semi-finals of the World Cup.

However, Burgess played down any possibility of the ex-Leeds man joining Warrington’s coaching staff in 2024 and beyond.

“I’ve not heard anything about that,” Burgess said.

“We’re going to meet up for a coffee but I’ve not said anything about coming to Warrington. That’s a good rumour.”

Burgess has signed a two-year deal with the Wolves with his only head coaching experience coming with local rugby league side Orara Valley Axemen in Australia.

The former England hero took the Axemen all the way to the Grand Final where his side lost.

