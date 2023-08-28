WATCH: Jake Connor’s controversial ‘drop goal’ in Huddersfield Giants’ win over Leeds Rhinos

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS overcame Leeds Rhinos in a Super League crunch clash yesterday in a 21-12 hard-fought triumph.

However, there were a number of flashpoints during the game, including a controversial ‘drop goal’ from Huddersfield’s Jake Connor that appeared to go wide until referee Marcus Griffiths put his arm up to signal a one-pointer.

There was fury amongst the Leeds players who pleaded with the referee that the ball had not gone through the sticks.

Here is the footage.

After the game, Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith questioned some of the refereeing decisions, saying: “The ruck was all over the place. It’s a complete lucky dip.

“There was a huge amount of spirit there in the second-half, including a drop goal that didn’t go through. The kicker (Jake Connor) and all his mates were laughing that it didn’t go through.

“Everybody said it didn’t go through, except the decision-makers.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.