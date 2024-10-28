England-Samoa registers brilliant TV viewing audience

ENGLAND overcame Samoa 34-18 yesterday afternoon at the home of the Wigan Warriors, The Brick Community Stadium.

After leading 16-6 at half-time, Shaun Wane’s men cranked up the pressure at the start of the second-half to eventually run out to an 18-point victory.

Live on BBC Two, the fixture – which was the first in a two-part Test Series with Samoa – was met with a great deal of anticipation following the last time these two nations met in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Now, Rugby League On TV has revealed that a peak of 682,000 and an average of 513,000 people tuned in on BBC Two, which equated to a 7.2 per cent audience share.

A bigger audience is expected to tune in next week when England and Samoa face off at AMT Headingley, the home of the Leeds Rhinos, given the 2.30pm kick-off time on Saturday 2 November.

