Club withdraws interest in Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker after failing to strike a deal

NRL side Canberra Raiders have withdrawn their interest in Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker after failing to strike a deal with the 26-year-old and the Cheshire club.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has reported that the Raiders will not be looking elsewhere for a new number nine after the capital club’s original transfer fee was rejected by Warrington.

The Raiders had been prepared to offer Walker a lucrative deal to lure the former Widnes Vikings academy product to the other side of the world, but the Wolves refused to buckle.

As such, Canberra have now withdrawn their interest.

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess had been resigned to losing John Bateman back to the NRL to continue his contract with the Wests Tigers after joining the club on loan for the back end of the 2024 Super League season, but he has been less inclined to lose Walker too.

Burgess previously said: “I love Danny and I don’t want him to go anywhere,” said the coach.

“He’s been approached by clubs from Australia so that’s the situation we’ve got. He’s managing it really well.

“It’s a problem a lot of clubs get from the NRL if they don’t stand up for something. He’s got a contract and if they want him, they’ll have to make it worthwhile.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast