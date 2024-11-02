Player ratings as England make it a Test Series whitewash over Samoa in front of impressive crowd

England ensured a Test Series whitewash with a 34-16 victory over Samoa in front of 16,068 at AMT Headingley.

England began the brighter of the two sides, with Harry Smith edging the hosts in front when Victor Radley was hit late by Jazz Tevaga.

That being said, it was the visitors that registered the first points of the afternoon, Shawn Blore chasing a brilliant Jarome Luai chip before juggling despite the attentions of Matty Ashton. Junior Pauga converted to make it 6-2.

But, Pauga turned from hero to villain with the half-hour looming, with the Samoa centre being sinbinned for a high tackle on John Bateman.

England capitalised just a minute later, George Williams being given too much space as the halfback scythed through the Samoa line. Smith couldn’t convert though as England now led 12-6.

Jeral Skelton lost a Smith bomb under pressure from Liam Marshall and Herbie Farnworth to invite more England pressure.

And Shaun Wane’s men duly punished Samoa, Smith lofting a superb pass to Ashton, but the Wigan number 7 sent the conversion wide with England leading 16-6.

The hosts were purring by now, and, just three minutes before the break, Herbie Farnworth broke through and streaked home from 30 metres out. Smith converted for a 22-6 half-time lead.

HALF-TIME: ENGLAND 22-6 SAMOA

Samoa started well just minutes into the second-half, Jake Tago latching on to a loose ball following a Roger Tuivasa-Sheck break. Pauga converted to bring the visitors back to within ten at 22-12.

Luke Thompson was held up for the hosts shortly after, but Wane’s men did indeed get their first effort of the second 40 minutes, Farnworth showing great strength and power to dot down. Smith made it 28-12 to re-establish England’s 16-point lead.

There seemed to be little way back for the visitors – and that was encapsulated when Farnworth broke through once more before the Dolphins centre fed Jack Welsby under the sticks.

England now led 34-12 with Smith’s conversion, but Samoa still had another 16 points to shout about when Luai sent through a pinpoint grubber for Jeremiah Nanai with eight minutes to go. Pauga somehow missed the conversion.

Farnworth almost registered a hat-trick before the end, but England ran out 34-16 winners.

England

1 Jack Welsby – 7

2 Matty Ashton – 7

3 Harry Newman – 7

4 Herbie Farnworth – 10

5 Liam Marshall – 8

6 George Williams – 7

7 Harry Smith – 9

8 Ethan Havard – 6

9 Daryl Clark – 6

10 Matty Lees – 7

11 John Bateman – 6

12 Junior Nsemba – 7

13 Victor Radley – 6

Substitutes

14 Mikey Lewis –

15 Morgan Knowles – 5

16 Mike McMeeken – 5

17 Luke Thompson – 6

Tries: Marshall (22), Williams (26), Ashton (32), Farnworth (37, 53), Welsby (66)

Goals: Smith 5/7

Samoa

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 8

2 Jeral Skelton – 6

23 Jake Tago – 7

4 Junior Pauga – 5

5 Deine Mariner – 6

6 Blaize Talagi – 5

7 Jarome Luai – 9

8 Francis Molo – 6

9 Jazz Tevaga – 6

10 Terrell May – 7

11 Shawn Blore – 7

12 Jeremiah Nanai – 5

13 Luciano Leilua – 6

Substitutes

14 Simi Sasagi – 5

15 Gordon Cham Kum Tong – 5

16 Keenan Palasia – 5

17 Lazarus Vaalepu – 7

Tries: Blore (12), Tago (43), Nanai (73)

Goals: Pauga 2/3

Sinbin: Pauga (21) – high tackle

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast